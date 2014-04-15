Waiting until the last minute, just not in line

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Today is tax day! Have you filed yet?

If not, don't worry too much.

If you're expecting a refund on your federal taxes -- and about 75 percent of filers get one -- April 15th isn't much of a deadline.

Late penalties only apply to people who owe the government. Also happening this year, people with old social security debts are getting a reprieve.

The Social Security Administration is suspending a program in which thousands of people were having their refunds seized to recover overpayments that happened more than a decade ago.