Wild pitch, throwing error gives Padres win

San Diego Padres' Everth Cabrera is congratulated at the dugout after his run producing double and then scoring against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 14, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres scored twice in the eighth inning on Rex Brothers' wild pitch and catcher Wilin Rosario's errant throw back to the plate, lifting San Diego to a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The Rockies held a one-run lead when Brothers walked the bases loaded with two outs. Facing Yasmani Grandal, Brothers unleashed a wild throw. As Rosario retrieved the pitch, he turned and threw wildly back to Brothers covering the plate.

The ball was out of Brothers' reach as Xavier Nady scored and, as the ball sailed past the mound, Seth Smith scored from second base as the Padres took a 5-4 lead.

Brothers (1-2) allowed a game-winning homer to Brandon Crawford on Sunday in San Francisco's 5-4 win in 10 innings.

Rosario hit a two-run homer off Eric Stults with a drive into the left-field seats in the fifth inning to give Colorado a 4-0 lead.

Dale Thayer (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning and Huston Street worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Staked with a four-run lead, Colorado rookie Jordan Lyles gave most of the lead back in the bottom of the inning when he allowed three runs.

Lyles allowed three runs on six hits over five innings.

The Rockies lost for the sixth time in eight road games.

Pinch-hitter Tommy Medica and Everth Cabrera had consecutive run-scoring doubles and Alexi Amarista followed with a run-scoring triple as San Diego cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth.

Rockies right fielder Michael Cuddyer was injured on Amarista's hit when he fell backward attempting to catch the ball as it went over his head. Cuddyer crashed hard into the right field message board and stayed slumped on the warning track before being removed from the game a few minutes later with a bruised right elbow.

Stults allowed four runs — three earned — on nine hits over five innings.

NOTES: Colorado placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a broken left index finger. OF Cory Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. . Padres LF Carlos Quentin (left knee bone bruise), who has been on the 15-day DL since the start of the season, took a full round of batting practice, but there is still no timetable for his return. . The teams continue their four-game series Tuesday night with Rockies RHP Juan Nicasio (1-0, 3.75 ERA) set to face Padres LHP Robbie Erlin (1-0, 1.35).

