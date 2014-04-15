Crews work around the clock to fix main break

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Residents in Mission Bay are without water Wednesday morning, as crews repair a broken water main.

A 12-inch cast-iron pipe burst Tuesday around noon and flooded the roadway at Mission Boulevard and West Mission Bay Drive. It took city crews roughly 90 minutes to halt the overflow.

Some neighbors navigated the flooded roadways using kayaks, and others in the area helped crews build trenches. They say most of the damage was done to a row of garages.

"I think the problem is before they got out here there were a lot of people driving through, so it makes a wave and that creates a lot of havoc on these garages," said Mission Beach resident John Eaton.

The city sent in "water wagons" to serve properties along the closed section of roadway, as well as the nearby Bahia Hotel, according to San Diego Water Department spokesman Arian Collins.

As of this report, West Mission Bay Drive is closed in both directions between Mission Boulevard and Gleason Road.