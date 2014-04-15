Colbert to visit future home of CBS' 'Late Show'

This Sept. 23, 2012 file photo shows TV personality Stephen Colbert at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Colbert will be paying a visit to CBS' "Late Show," his future home.

The network said Tuesday that Colbert will be a guest on "Late Show with David Letterman" on April 22.

Last week, the network announced that the host of Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report" will succeed Letterman on "Late Show" next year.

Letterman, who has hosted the late-night program for more than two decades, said earlier this month that he will retire sometime in 2015.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.