Season ticket holder surprised with trip to draft

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Chargers give an electrifying surprise to one of their season ticket holders.

Team representatives paid a visit to Joseph Patrico at his office Tuesday afternoon. And they presented him with a trip for two to next month's draft in New York City.

He'll also get the honor of reading the Bolt's pick in the fourth round.

Patrico's name was entered into a random drawing as part of a season ticket renewal sweepstakes.