Season ticket holder surprised with trip to draft - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Season ticket holder surprised with trip to draft

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Chargers give an electrifying surprise to one of their season ticket holders.

Team representatives paid a visit to Joseph Patrico at his office Tuesday afternoon. And they presented him with a trip for two to next month's draft in New York City.

He'll also get the honor of reading the Bolt's pick in the fourth round.

Patrico's name was entered into a random drawing as part of a season ticket renewal sweepstakes.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.