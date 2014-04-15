Torrey Pines Bridge reopens after restoration

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The historic Torrey Pines Bridge in Del Mar is officially open for traffic after a major renovation.

The 80-year-old bridge underwent an extensive strengthening and seismic retrofitting project.

The construction fixed the bridge's crumbling concrete and severe corrosion while still keeping its classic design.

"We actually saved some of those markings that said 1933, still in the bridge, so it's a historic bridge, it's a historic landmark for San Diego," said Del Mar Mayor Lee Haydu.

The renovation took more than three years and $20 million to complete.