Chelsea King's brother raising money to finish documentary

The family and friends of murder victim Amber Dubois are taking the time to celebrate her life. Monday would have been her 16th birthday.

The father of slain Poway High School senior Chelsea King and an ex-assemblyman announced Friday an effort to spread components of California's Chelsea's Law to five other states.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The brother of a teen kidnapped and killed is raising awareness about the injustice when releasing certain convicted sexual predators.

Chelsea King's brother, Tyler, is making a documentary "Chelsea's Light: A Brother's Journey." Through his eyes he gets to tell his story about his sister's murder and the pain convicted sex offenders can inflict on victims and their families.

Tuesday night a poker tournament was held in downtown San Diego to help raise money on Kickstarter to help fund the last phase of the documentary.

"Tyler can clearly articulate what's happened and he does see the light and he is making a difference and being a change maker," said film director Bruce Caulk.

In February 2010, Chelsea, a Poway High School senior, went on a run near Lake Hodges and never came home. Several days later volunteers found her body. She was kidnapped and killed by convicted sexual predator, John Gardner III.

Caulk is a two-time Emmy winning director with Intelliscape Films and has been working with King for the past 18 months on Chelsea's story. They have gone across the country interviewing families with a similar powerful story about the horrific reality of releasing sexual predators.

"Tyler has been able to connect with those families and hopefully there is a message and his voice his heard," said King's father, Brent.

Caulk says they have finished filming the documentary. Now they need money to finish editing to put on the final touches so it can make it to the big screen to inspire others to make tougher laws for convicted sex offenders.

"How else can you do it and make people feel, make people cry, angry, those are the emotions we have to hit before there is the lightness at the end," said Caulk.

Tyler King now lives with his parents, Brent and Kelly King in Chicago. The couple was in San Diego Tuesday night for the poker tournament to raise money for the documentary in downtown San Diego.

When Tyler first brought up the idea of making a documentary his parents worried it would bring up old wounds. However, they see it has changed their son and helped heal painful memories.

"His big sister took really good care of him and it's been just a cathartic, healing journey for him," said Kelly King.

The goal for the Kickstarter campaign is to raise $50,000 in 30 days to finish this documentary.

The Chelsea's Light Foundation shares her story and makes positive changes to protect children.

Shortly after Chelsea's murder state lawmakers passed Chelsea's Law that stiffens penalties for violent sex offenders.

The convicted killer, John Gardner III, is serving two-life sentences without parole for Chelsea King and Amber Dubois' murders. He admitted to raping and killing Escondido teen Amber Dubois in 2009.