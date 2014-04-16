Man hospitalized after apartment bursts into flames

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man in his 50's suffered severe burns to 50 percent of his upper body and is being treated at UCSD Burn Center Wednesday morning.
A fire broke out at the Sandpiper Apartments in Solana Beach before 3:00 a.m. at 833 South Cedros Avenue. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene minutes before firefighters, after someone called 911 with reports of smoke coming from a vent.
The complex has 25 units and the man lived in a studio on the second floor. Officials say flames ignited in the kitchen.
"He liked to cook food and sometimes left it on the stove," said David Cadigan who is friends with the victim.
Authorities say the man is in serious condition. He received CPR at the scene for roughly 15 minutes before being rushed to the burn center.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Neighbors were evacuated, for a short time, along with their pets.
