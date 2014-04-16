US Airways jet makes emergency landing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A US Airways flight made an emergency landing at Lindbergh Field Tuesday night, after experiencing a mechanical issue.

The FAA reports that Flight 669, inbound from Philadelphia with 104 people on board, declared an emergency because of a problem with one of the flaps on approach.

Emergency vehicles were put on alert at about 9:30 p.m. and the plane landed safely just before 10:00 p.m.

Passengers described the situation and praised the pilot for his calm demeanor.

"And he said that just in case we're going to take a little longer to land and so we're going to get the fire engines out just in case," said Holly Hidinger

"We weren't freaking out. The plane was very calm, and everyone clapped when the plane landed. Everyone was happy to get back," said Wendy Brown.

No injuries were reported.