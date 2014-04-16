Ideas for your Easter celebration - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ideas for your Easter celebration

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Come Sunday, people will be dressed in their spring best ready to celebrate the Easter holiday.

The celebration can include a meal shared by family and friends, dining out and most certainly an egg hunt for the little ones.

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers has your bases covered in her above video report.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.