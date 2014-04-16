Prosecutor: Gang member should be convicted of attempted murder for near-fatal beating of student

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gang member should be convicted of robbery and premeditated attempted murder for a crime spree with another gangster that included the near-fatal beating of an 18-year-old UC Berkeley student in the College area of San Diego, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Lawson said in his closing argument that Terrence Lavar Jarvis, 28, and fellow gang member David Daniel White went on the Dec. 28, 2011, crime spree to benefit their gang.

In addition to the attack on Grant Richman of Northridge, Jarvis is charged with trying to rob a medical marijuana dispensary in La Mesa on May 12, 2011, in which he allegedly fired a shot that narrowly missed a teenage girl.

"It's about money, respect and power," Lawson said. "It's about being the baddest guy on the block. Grant (Richman) paid the price because of his (Jarvis') need to be violent."

Jurors got the case this afternoon and will resume deliberations Thursday morning in the courtroom of Judge Jeffrey Fraser.

Richman was attacked at 12:35 a.m., shortly after arriving in San Diego to spend the night at a friend's home. Doctors initially thought Richman wouldn't survive.

Lawson alleged Jarvis and White began their crime spree at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2011, when they went with two other men to the Emerald Hills home of fellow gang member Kevin Foster to give him a "disciplinary beating" for refusing to follow a gang order.

At 11:37 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Mountain View. About an hour later, the defendants tried to rob another woman on El Cajon Boulevard in Rolando, Lawson said.

Minutes later, Richman was attacked and robbed as he got out of his car in front of his friend's house. He was bludgeoned in the head from behind with a double-barreled shotgun as he placed cupcakes on the roof of his car.

At 2:30 a.m., 11 shots were fired at the house in Emerald Hills where the crime spree began, Lawson said.

Defense attorney Tom Palmer said Jarvis was at the scene of the attack on Richman, but details of the event, such as who robbed the victim and who hit him, were not clear.

Palmer said the crime spree wasn't gang-related.

"It's about two guys wanting some easy money," the defense attorney said.

Just because Jarvis has gang tattoos doesn't mean he was going to try to murder someone, Palmer told the jury.

White pleaded guilty last year to premeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to 22 years and eight months to life in prison.