City reviews impact of medical marijuana regulations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The potential impact of recently passed medical marijuana regulations on the city of San Diego's municipal code is scheduled to be discussed Wednesday by the City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee.

The full City Council adopted regulations allowing dispensaries to operate legally but under tight zoning restrictions. Collective operators have to apply for a city conditional use permit.

Because the law doesn't take effect until April 24, no dispensaries in San Diego are currently operating legally. They would not become legal operations until the permits are approved, according to the mayor's office.

A City Council memo says the committee members have been asked to look at how the regulations might affect the code on issues like product origins and deliveries, food safety of edible forms of marijuana and processing of concentrates like hash oil.

The ordinances passed by the City Council February and March calls for dispensary operators to get a conditional use permit from the city -- which will be good for five years -- and an annual public safety permit from the San Diego Police Department.

Collectives may not be within 1,000 feet of public parks, churches, child care centers, playgrounds, residential care facilities, schools and other dispensaries, and not be within 100 feet of residential zones. Dispensaries also are barred from having on-site medical professionals -- a law intended to prevent such businesses from becoming "one-stop shops."