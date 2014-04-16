Police looking for leads in month-old murder case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police Wednesday are seeking the public's help in solving a month-old homicide in City Heights.

Alberto Sanchez, 45, was shot several times in the upper body while seated in his SUV at the intersection of 41st Street and Orange Avenue around 6 a.m. March 12, according to police. Paramedics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The shooter was a 20-something-year-old man who rode a bicycle up to the victim before firing several rounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.