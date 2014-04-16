Man charged with marathon hoax due in court

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a man arrested near the Boston Marathon finish line carrying a backpack containing a rice cooker on the anniversary of the bombings says her son has a mental disorder.

Joie Edson tells The Associated Press her son Kevin "Kayvon" Edson has bipolar disorder.

The 25-year-old was arrested Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

He faces charges of threatening battery, possession of a hoax explosive device, threats to commit a crime, disturbing the peace, disturbing a public assembly and disorderly conduct.

He was stopped late Tuesday by an officer who saw him acting suspiciously, including walking barefoot down the middle of a street, veiled in black, in pouring rain.

Last year, two bombs made from pressure cookers killed three at the marathon.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.