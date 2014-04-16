Fire damages Mission Beach condo building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An electrical problem in a ground-floor kitchen wall sparked a fire Wednesday that caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damage to a Mission Beach condominium building.

The non-injury blaze in the 2900 block of Ocean Front Walk erupted about 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The two people in the four-story structure at the time were able to escape on their own, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

It took crews about a half-hour to get the fire under control.

"They contained it to that first unit and essentially to that wall, but there's ... a fair amount of damage there," Swanson said.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $150,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents.

The residents of the damaged unit told firefighters they could arrange for alternate lodging themselves, without help from the American Red Cross.