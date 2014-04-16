"Neighborhood Revitalization Day" in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Encanto is getting some much needed spring cleaning.

The community is the focus of "Neighborhood Revitalization Day." Part of the plan is to fill pothole and pave the way for larger infrastructure projects.

Councilmember Myrtle Cole is joining other city officials and community members to make sure the 4th District neighborhood is clean and safe. Since Cole took office 10 months ago, she began hosting code enforcement days, which grew into "Revitalization Days."

The councilwoman tours all 18 neighborhoods in her district to identify issues and concerns that need to be addressed to make them a clean and safe place for families to live.

"We just go around to make sure our neighborhoods are clean, because there are children walking around our neighborhoods and we want a clean, safe environment for our children," Cole said.

Cole encourages residents to report anything they might see to their councilmember, like illegal activity and code issues.

