Volunteers work to save famed Negro League stadium

Volunteers paint over graffiti on the walls of Hinchliffe Stadium, Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Paterson, N.J. (AP)

Larry Doby, Jr., the son of Larry Doby, a baseball player who integrated Major League Baseball's American League in July 1947, just months after Jackie Robinson broke the National League's color barrier, stands outside of Hinchliffe Stadium. (AP)

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Volunteers and historians are on a fundraising campaign to save a decaying stadium that is one of the few still in existence where Negro League games were played.

A plaque citing New Jersey's Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson as a National Historic Landmark was unveiled Wednesday.

The decrepit art deco structure was home to the New York Black Yankees, the New York Cubans and other Negro League teams. Eleven Hall of Famers played there.

D. Brent Leggs of the National Trust for Historic Preservation says Hinchliffe is baseball's only National Historic Landmark, a designation even higher than those bestowed on such sporting cathedrals as Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

Advocates are trying to raise $1.2 million to stabilize the structure. But that's only a fraction of what it would take to fully restore it.

