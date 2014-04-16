Nebraska toddler gets stuck inside claw machine

In this April 14, 2014 photo provided by Rachelle Hildreth, a 3-year-old boy plays with stuffed toys inside a claw crane game machine at a bowling alley in Lincoln, Neb. (AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler has been reunited with his mother after employees found him playing inside a claw crane machine at a Nebraska bowling alley.

Lincoln police say a 24-year-old woman called 911 Monday afternoon because her 3-year-old son was missing from her apartment.

Employees at the bowling alley across the street meanwhile called police to say a small boy was playing with stuffed animals inside the coin-operated machine.

It was unclear how the boy ended up inside the claw crane machine. A representative from the vending machine company let him out and he was reunited with his mother a short time later. He was not hurt.

Police say the mother was not cited because she quickly reported that her son was missing and there were no indications of neglect.

