Man shot by deputy arraigned from hospital bed

A man the San Diego County Sheriff's Department says stabbed a deputy in La Mesa has been identified.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy in La Mesa after allegedly stabbing another deputy who tried to arrest him was arraigned from his hospital bed Wednesday on charges of assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and possession of a concealed dagger.

Allan David Riley, 55, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

The defendant faces 35 years to life in prison if convicted.

On April 8, sheriff's personnel working with city police on a special enforcement unit spotted Riley about 9:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 5300 block of Jackson Drive, near Grossmont Center.

Two deputies contacted the defendant and determined that he possibly was the subject of a felony arrest warrant, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

"One of the deputies attempted to place the suspect under arrest, and the suspect resisted," he said. "As the deputy struggled with the suspect, the suspect pulled out a fixed-blade knife and stabbed the deputy in the leg. The second deputy fired one round from his duty weapon."

The deputy was treated at a hospital and released. The suspect was admitted to Sharp Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Judge Michael Smyth scheduled a readiness conference for April 25 and a preliminary hearing for April 29.