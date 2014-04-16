New exhibit combines animals and art - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New exhibit combines animals and art

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A new exhibit celebrating the colorful science of the natural world is on display at the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista.

"Splash of Color" showcases some of the most striking and colorful animals from around the world.

In this CBS News 8 video story, photojournalist Bruce Patch shows us this unique combination of live animals and original local artwork.

