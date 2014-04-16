Fight to keep the curtain up at Ken Cinema - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fight to keep the curtain up at Ken Cinema

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Kensington landmark is in danger of closing.

The Ken Cinema has been operating for more than 100 years. But now, the company that operates the theater has told the building owners they're ending their lease.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Shawn Styles reports.

