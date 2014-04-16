Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of state Route 52, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The accident left two lanes blocked on the freeway, the CHP reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.