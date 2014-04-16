Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of state Route 52, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The accident left two lanes blocked on the freeway, the CHP reported.