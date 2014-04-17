2 suspects wanted in attempted mall robbery

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a brazen attempted robbery at Fashion Valley Mall.

Authorities say two men tried to break open a display case full of diamond rings Wednesday night in the jewelry department at JCPenny. At least one suspect reportedly had a gun.

A store clerk confronted them and they took off running, empty-handed.

"There was no loss. It appears they broke open the display case but not enough to get inside so there was no loss," Officer William Pettus with the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects are described as white, in their late teens or early 20's. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.