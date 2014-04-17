Boy testifies in 4S Ranch burglary hearing

SAN DIEGO (CNS/CBS 8) - A 12-year-old boy who was home alone when a burglar broke into his home in 4S Ranch testified in a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Duane Edward Herrmann, 43, is jailed on suspicion of felony burglary and other crimes in connection with the Feb. 12 break-in in the 17200 block of Holly Leaf Court.

In court Thursday, the boy identified Hermann as the person who broke into his home.

Herrmann allegedly broke a window to enter the residence around 4:10 p.m. The boy who was home alone called 911 and deputies arrived in time to confront Herrmann, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. James Cady.

Deputies chased the suspect briefly before losing sight of him. Cady said that after an exhaustive search of the area, a service dog found Herrmann hiding the backyard of a home in the 9500 block of Lavender Star Drive. He was arrested without further incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries.

The boy was not injured.

Hermann is the son of MLB catcher Ed Hermann.



A judge will decide at the end of the preliminary hearing whether there's enough evidence to order the defendant to stand trial.