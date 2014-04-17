Man sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for OB rapes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted two women in Ocean Beach over a seven-month period was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in state prison.
Richard Christopher Butts, 26, pleaded guilty last month to one count of oral copulation with a kidnapping allegation and one count of forcible rape with a multiple victim allegation, and agreed to the term finalized today by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walsh.
Butts was charged a year ago with sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman as she walked home from a friend's house. A month later, Butts was charged with kidnapping and forcibly raping a second woman on Aug. 25, 2012. The 2:30 a.m. attack happened close to where the March 24, 2013, sexual assault occurred.
The victim in the earlier attack testified last summer that she was jumped from behind on Muir Avenue as she walked toward her boyfriend's house, punched twice and dragged down a driveway and into a backyard, where her assailant tried to rape her.
The 26-year-old woman said the attacker pulled her hooded sweatshirt over her head, so she didn't get a good look at him. She said the attack continued until the assailant heard something, jumped up and ran off.
James Delmar, who lived next door, testified that he was awakened by loud voices and a commotion. The witness said he saw a male figure dragging a woman down the driveway, then heard her screaming loudly.
Delmar said the woman was screaming, "Please stop! Don't do this! Let me go," and the assailant responded with "Shut the (expletive) up, bitch."
Delmar said the man was breathing heavily and could have been choking the victim during the assault.
Deputy District Attorney Wendy Patrick said the second attack happened about 10:15 p.m. as the victim tried to make her way home after dinner at a friend's house.
A 911 caller reported the woman screaming for help near Bacon and Voltaire streets. When witnesses ran to her aid, the assailant bolted toward Robb Field, San Diego police Detective Gary Hassen said. Patrol officers found Butts near the park a short time later and arrested him.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.
Police Chief David Nisleit Friday strongly disavowed what he described as an unofficial, "never authorized" departmental program that rewarded officers for making narcotics arrests.
On Friday, San Diego Police announced their search for a suspect involved in a robbery off the San Diego State University campus.