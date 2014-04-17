Border Patrol agent injured in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Border Patrol agent is recovering Thursday after being injured in a rollover crash on Otay Mountain.

The crash happened Wednesday night about 20 miles east of the intersection of Alta and Otay Mesa Roads.

The agent was able to get himself out of the wreckage. Then, medics walked him up the side of a ravine to the Mercy Air helicopter that was waiting.

He was flown to Scripps Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.