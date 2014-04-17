LeBron still No. 1 with NBA's most-popular jersey - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

LeBron still No. 1 with NBA's most-popular jersey

Miami Heat's LeBron James, right, reacts as he talks with official Michael Smith during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 11, 2014, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Pacers 98-86. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Miami Heat's LeBron James, right, reacts as he talks with official Michael Smith during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 11, 2014, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Pacers 98-86. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — LeBron James' jersey remains the most popular in the NBA.

The league announced Thursday that the Miami Heat star topped the list of jersey sales in the NBA for the sixth time. With teammate Dwyane Wade — whose jersey number hasn't changed in 11 years — at No. 7, the Heat also had the top spot on the team-merchandise sales list.

"It means a lot to know that I have so many fans that want to wear my jersey because they respect the way I play the game and respect who I am as a man," James said. "Thanks so much to all that 'Strive for Greatness.'"

Kevin Durant of Oklahoma City is No. 2 on the list, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, Chicago's Derrick Rose, Golden State's Stephen Curry and New York's Carmelo Anthony.

Wade was next, followed by Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland's Kyrie Irving, Houston's James Harden, the Clippers' Blake Griffin, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Boston's Rajon Rondo, San Antonio's Tim Duncan and Indiana's Paul George.

It was Duncan's first appearance on the season-ending list since 2007.

Following the two-time defending champion Heat on the team-merchandise sales list were the Lakers, Bulls, Thunder and Knicks.

The NBA based the rankings on overall retail sales on NBAStore.com since the start of the season. The league's playoffs begin Saturday.

