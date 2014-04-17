Thieves smash glass of Cox building to get ATM

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are on the hunt Thursday for two thieves that broke into a Cox Cable building in an attempt to yank the ATM machine inside.

The suspects apparently smashed the glass of the Cox building on Euclid Avenue and Federal Boulevard early Thursday morning.

First reports indicate that the suspect didn't get away with anything. The ATM machine was left on the ground.

The two suspects are wearing dark hoodies and driving a gold-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to the San Diego Police Department.