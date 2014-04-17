Thieves smash glass of Cox building to get ATM - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thieves smash glass of Cox building to get ATM

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are on the hunt Thursday for two thieves that broke into a Cox Cable building in an attempt to yank the ATM machine inside.

The suspects apparently smashed the glass of the Cox building on Euclid Avenue and Federal Boulevard early Thursday morning.

First reports indicate that the suspect didn't get away with anything. The ATM machine was left on the ground.

The two suspects are wearing dark hoodies and driving a gold-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to the San Diego Police Department.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.