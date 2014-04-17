Chelsea Clinton expecting 1st child

FILE - In a Dec. 9, 2013, file photo Chelsea Clinton speaks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Chelsea Clinton says she and her husband are expecting their first child later this year. (AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chelsea Clinton says she and her husband are expecting their first child later this year.

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton announced at a Clinton Foundation event in New York that she and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are "very excited" to be having their first child later this year.

The former first lady says she's "really excited" about becoming a grandmother and it makes the work of empowering future generations even more important.

The 34-year-old vice chairman of her family's foundation made the announcement at the end of an event on empowering young women.

Chelsea Clinton said last year in a magazine interview that she hoped 2014 would be "the year of the baby."

