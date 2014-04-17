Chico: loves outdoor activity

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound/Mix

Sex: Male

Age: 9 Months

Animal ID: #140244

Status: Available For Adoption

Current Location: Gaines Street

Adoption Fee: $95.00

Why I'd make a great companion: Exercise keeps me happy and content, without it I can get a little anxious. I'd be thrilled to accompany my people friends on their athletic pursuits and outdoor activities. I am a very active and industrious breed, working and having lots of mental enrichment is the best way to keep me happy and to satisfy my exercise needs. I can be a little stubborn and independent at times but that comes with my unique breed. I am very handsome!

Type of home I'm looking for: I would do best in a home with respectful children.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay / neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista, and limited veterinary medical coverage from VCA Hospitals up to $250!!

I am currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.