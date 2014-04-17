CrimeFighters Manhunt: Enrique Avalos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for Enrique Alejandro Avalos.

Avalos, 20, is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for sexually assaulting a girl. Police say he and his brother Ramon held the girl against her will and sexually assaulted her. Ramon is now in custody.

Also known as "Kiki," Avalos is 5 fee, 11 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He went to high school in Chula Vista, but authorities fear he could have escaped to Mexico.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.