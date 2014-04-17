'Real Housewives' TV star faces battery charge

ATLANTA (AP) — Porsha Williams of TV's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" faces a battery charge after fellow cast member Kenya Moore told police she was attacked during filming of the show.
Atlanta police say they were called to the Biltmore Hotel on March 27, where Moore told an officer Williams assaulted her.
Police say Moore told the officer she was unable to fill out a statement at that time because she had to be on the set for filming.
An arrest warrant was later issued.
Fulton County sheriff's spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan says Williams turned herself into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday evening and was released that night. She's charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor. It wasn't known whether Williams has an attorney.
Williams is the ex-wife of former NFL standout Kordell Stewart.
Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
