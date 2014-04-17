Padres RHP Johnson to get elbow examined

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres pitcher Josh Johnson will have his right elbow examined by noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews next week.

The right-hander is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained forearm. The Padres fear his initial injury may be worse than originally diagnosed.

San Diego manager Bud Black says Johnson will meet with Andrews in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Black says Johnson has had some discomfort in the elbow. Andrews performed Tommy John surgery on Johnson's same elbow in 2007.

Johnson signed a one-year deal in the offseason as a free agent. He strained his elbow during spring training and the Padres initially thought he would be out about one month.

Johnson had surgery on his right elbow in the offseason to remove bone spurs.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.