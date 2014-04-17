Tapes reveal horror of student bus crash

With shrieks in the background, a shocked passenger struggled to recount to an emergency dispatcher how a FedEx tractor-trailer smashed into a tour bus carrying high school students. In other 911 calls released Thursday, motorists described explosions after the fiery wreck that left 10 people dead.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities have released the 911 tapes in the deadly crash of a tour bus and a FedEx truck in Northern California. This, as the CHP is working to reconstruct what happened before and during the crash.

It's been a week since the deadly crash that has torn apart dozens of families across the state. The newly released tapes help shed light on the chaos while authorities still hunt for answers.

One of the students who survived a deadly bus crash last week was one of the first to call 911. Moments after a FedEx truck collided with a bus full of teenagers in Northern California, witnesses knew that the survivors need help.

It all happened last Thursday on Interstate 5 near Orland, but all one survivor could pay attention to was the flaming bus next to him.

Local senior Harley Hoyt arrived home on Saturday and was among the 34 devastated survivors on board.

"I've been in and out of depression, thinking about the people who lost their lives," Hoyt said.

A week later, the 10 people who died in the crash have been identified and the investigation has reached a new phase. CHP is conducting a reenactment of the crash with a similar FedEx truck and a similar tour bus. Both vehicles are equipped with cameras.

"So we can identify the visual perspectives that the drivers may have had prior to the collision," CHP Capt. Todd Morrison said.

Officers will also conduct extensive skid testing to try and figure out how fast each vehicle was traveling before the impact.

"We have a lot of challenges with the computer equipment that's installed in the vehicles was destroyed because they were burned," Morrison said.

It may take months before investigators learn why the FedEx truck driver crossed a median without braking, but officials say the investigation will be thorough.

"We owe it to the families of the involved parties in this collision that we tell the story of what happened, and that we tell it accurately as possible," CHP Chief Ruben Leal said.

Most of the 10 people who died had to be identified with dental records and two of them have not been positively identified yet.

