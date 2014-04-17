Driver rescued from car after crash in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A woman was rescued from a car Thursday after a crash in Escondido.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Via Norte. The CHP says the driver went through a barrier wall, down an embankment and hit a tree.

She was pulled from the wreckage and brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

There's no word tonight on what caused the crash.