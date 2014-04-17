Vietnam-era swift boat now at maritime museum

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Visitors to the Maritime Museum of San Diego can now take a ride in a restored Vietnam-era swift boat.

The P-24 first arrived at the museum in September 2012.

Over the past two years it was stripped to bare metal and re-painted to its original navy colors and original number "PCF 816."

All of its operating systems were upgraded to current standards and the Coast Guard has certified the boat, allowing it to be used for narrated tours along the San Diego Bay.