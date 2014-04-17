Group hears ideas to save San Diego Opera

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There is late word Thursday that a meeting of the San Diego Opera board of directors ended in chaos.

According to U-T San Diego, the board president stormed out of the private meeting about two hours after it started. There are also reports several board members have resigned.

The board voted last month to close the opera because of financial concerns. That decision has been met with harsh criticism.

A group of opera supporters gathered downtown Thursday in a separate meeting to discuss ways to keep the opera open.

"There is an audience for opera. It may not be an audience for the grand opera experience, but there are lots of audiences and ways that companies can reach audiences," Marc Scorca of Opera America said.

The group heard from several opera directors who have had success in tough financial times. They stressed being more creative about the types of operas chosen and using media like live opera simulcasts to bring in more audience members.