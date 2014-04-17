Special family surprised with much-needed van

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A big family with even bigger hearts received a special surprise Thursday.

The Hauers have 18 adopted special-needs children, and were in desperate need of a reliable way to transport the kids to doctor's appointments. Now a generous donation has made that possible.

Penny and Chuck Hauer devote their lives and their limited resources to taking care of 18 special-needs children they have adopted, along with their five biological children.

"Some are blind, some are crippled as you see," Chuck said.

Which is why every little bit helps. Passion 4 Kids, a local charity dedicated to helping children facing adverse conditions, has worked to help the Hauers before. On Thursday, the group, thanks to an anonymous donor from El Cajon, delivered a brand new specially equipped minivan to the family. The donor heard about the Hauers' selflessness and contacted Passion 4 Kids to help them out.

"My chest is so tight with joy. I have no words," Penny said.

But her children do.

"Where's the keys? I get the first spin," one said.

"You know, it's not about us. It is about them, these children are all over who need homes," Penny said.

"You know, every person can do something. The blessing you will get is so much more than you will ever give, I promise you that," Linda Van Kessler of Passion 4 Kids said.

The Hauers say they are especially grateful for the van -- which can accommodate two wheelchairs -- because now they can take two kids to the doctor at the same time.