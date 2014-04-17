Koala joeys get checked out at San Diego Zoo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Koala joeys get checked out at San Diego Zoo

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We're getting a look at two koala joeys who've just had their weekly check up at the San Diego Zoo.

Coedie and Burra were each weighed along with their mothers by animal care staff.

The 8 1/2-month-old boys are said to be right on track with their development.

Coedie, whose name means "boy" in the Aboriginal language, now weighs two pounds. Burra, or "big fella," weighs nearly 2 1/2 pounds.

