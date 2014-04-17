Teenage girl killed in multi-vehicle crash

FALLBROOK (CNS) - An investigation was under way Friday into what caused a series of crashes in Fallbrook that killed a girl in her early teens and sent four other people to the hospital, including one with major life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The fatality in the vicinity of South Mission Road and Via Monserate occurred about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old Escondido man driving a 2000 Honda Civic north on South Mission Road crossed the double yellow line for unknown reasons and crashed into a 2005 Nissan Titan driven by a 61-year-old Fallbrook man, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

After the initial collision, the Honda slid sideways and was broadsided on its passenger side by a 1993 Toyota pickup driven by a 61-year-old man, he said, adding that a girl in her early teens who was a passenger in the Honda died instantly.

At the same time, the Nissan Titan involved in the initial collision crossed over into northbound lanes and went up an embankment before rolling over on top of a 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by a 27-year-old Fallbrook man, according to Bettencourt.

Paramedics took all four drivers involved to hospitals. The driver of the Honda sustained major life-threatening injuries and was flown to Sharp Hospital, while the Toyota pickup driver was taken to Palomar Medical Center for neck and chest injuries, and the drivers of the Nissan Titan and the Toyota Tundra were taken to Palomar for moderate injuries, Bettencourt said.

South Mission Road was closed for several hours following the accident.