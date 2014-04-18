Officers rescue woman from burning home

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday after officers rescued her from her burning home in National City, police said.

Officers arrived at the detached studio home in the 1900 block of I Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and discovered that the woman was trapped inside the burning residence, according to a NCPD statement.

Officers had to use force to rescue the woman. They pushed their way past a door, and went above and beyond the call of duty.

"There was a heroic effort. Probably without that, this situation could've been uncertain," Sgt. Parris Bull with National City Police said.

Charles Stevens and Joseph Camacho were the National City police officers that saved the woman from the fire. As heavy smoke filled the air, they forced their way in to a studio unit, which is in the rear of a house. They used fire extinguishers to help control the flames until firefighters arrived on the scene.

The elderly woman, who firefighters say used a wheelchair to get around, couldn't move from her bed due to medical reasons. It was her screams for help that caught the attention of neighbors.

"It was pretty crazy. I heard somebody screaming and then sirens," said neighbor, Ray Santos.

Firefighters say flames ignited in the bedroom where the woman was sleeping, caused possibly by numerous candles.

"The police department is very happy and grateful they saved a citizen," Sgt. Bull added.

The woman is being treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation at the UCSD Burn Center.

No other injuries were reported.