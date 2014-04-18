52 cited for distracted driving in South Bay

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Fifty-two South Bay motorists Friday were facing fines for using their cellphones while driving following a five-hour crackdown by Chula Vista police.

Police cited the motorists between 4 and 9 p.m. Thursday, according to CVPD statement.

Eight of the 52 motorists cited were caught texting and the others used their phones in some other manner, police said.

Thursday's crackdown marked the second time this month that Chula Vista police targeted distracted drivers with a special operation. A week ago Thursday, police ticketed 15 motorists for texting and another 60 for using their phones in some other manner.