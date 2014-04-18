Man in custody accused of stabbing friend

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 22-year-old man believed to have been under the influence of a controlled substance was in custody Friday on suspicion of stabbing and wounding a childhood friend in Chula Vista.

The stabbing in the 1300 block of Santa Cora Avenue was reported shortly before midnight, according to Chula Vista police.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, told officers he was stabbed multiple times by Fabian Julian Rojas, a childhood friend, police said in a statement.

Officers found Rojas in the area and a short foot chase ended in his arrest on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, police said, adding that his injuries were not life-threatening.