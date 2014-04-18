Gasoline price rises for 17th straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the 17th consecutive day, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.272, its highest amount since March 2, 2013.

The average price has increased 23.7 cents over the past 17 days, including three-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 12.5 cents higher than one week ago, 26.7 cents more than one month ago and 30.3 cents above what it was one year ago.

There are "signs of relief" from the rising prices, according to Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

"Wholesale prices dropped back down by 20 cents as of Wednesday and local pump primes seem to be staying steady in the last couple of days," Spring said.