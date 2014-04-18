Suspect leads police on half-hour pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One man was in custody and another was being sought following an ATM theft in Tierrasanta that led to a high-speed pursuit across several San Diego neighborhoods early Friday.

The incident began shortly before 4 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store at Santo Road and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

An officer saw an ATM in the parking lot and a Toyota pickup pulling out, prompting the pursuit, Cali said.

The chase went across interstates 15 and 8, several side streets and Pacific Highway. Along the way, a safe fell out of the back of the pickup on the on ramp to southbound Interstate 15 at Balboa Avenue, Cali said, adding both it and the ATM were later recovered.

The pursuit ended in the 1500 block of Morena Boulevard after a spike strip disabled one of the pickup's tires and two people inside bailed on foot. The driver was arrested quickly but his passenger got away, Cali said.

An extensive search of the area failed to turn up the passenger. Cali described him as a black male, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 and 160 pounds, last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a light colored shirt underneath and dark jeans.