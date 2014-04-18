Good Friday events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The downtown homeless and other needy individuals received food, care packages, health screenings and haircuts Friday, part of a church-led event for Good Friday, when Christians observe Christ's crucifixion.

The Rock Church was one of the sponsors of the charity event at Petco Park. Church members also took in donations of nonperishable food, which will be sent to the San Diego Food Bank. A Good Friday church service was also held.

"People are struggling in general with jobs and employment, with getting help for medical purposes," the church's Ricky Page told CBS News 8. "We're here today -- it doesn't matter if you're on the streets or not -- we're offering hope."

In another Good Friday event, the Interfaith Shelter Network held its annual "Walk With the Suffering" through downtown San Diego.

The walk started at the San Diego Rescue Mission and included stops at Lutheran and Presbyterian churches, City Hall, the federal building and Horton Plaza. Costumed actors performed reenactments and speakers read Bible verses at the various stops.

Easter egg hunts are scheduled around the region Saturday. At 7:30 a.m., pancake breakfasts will be followed by egg hunts at community centers in

Fallbrook, 341 Heald Lane, and Spring Valley, 8735 Jamacha Blvd.

Other egg hunts scheduled Saturday include:

-- 9 a.m., Santee Lakes, 9310 Fanita Parkway in Santee;

-- 10 a.m. at Dos Picos County Park, 17953 Dos Picos Park Road in Ramona;

-- 10 a.m. at Buddy Todd Park, at Mesa Drive and Parnassus Circle in Oceanside;

-- 10 a.m., at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave. in San Diego; and

-- 11 a.m., San Diego City College, 1313 Park Blvd. in San Diego, hosted by New City Church.

Hourly egg hunts are set for Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. and running through noon, at Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. in San Diego.