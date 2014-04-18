Gun scare at Mission Bay High School

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Mission Bay High School student was arrested Friday morning after bringing a pellet gun to class.

Officers were called to the campus at 2475 Grand Ave. around 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali.

A student texted her mother saying that a male classmate had a gun, which prompted the mother to call the school. The weapon turned out to be an AirSoft pellet gun.

"At this point, we're still investigating. We don't have any information as to why he may have brought it to school today," San Diego Unified PD Lt. Michael Marquez said. "The school was never in any harm and there were no threats to any students that we're aware of. We're lucky that the campus police officer was on sight when the call came in."

San Diego police assisted in contacting the male student, who was sitting in class, seemingly unaware of the threat he had created.

"The kid was surprised at the confrontation when we confronted him. He was very calm and working with us," Marquez said.

The student was taken into custody. Charges could be pending.

Meanwhile, others at the school responded on social media. One student posted on Twitter saying, "What kind of school am I in?" Another wrote: "Mission Bay High. The only school to have a lockdown during a mercury spill but not a gun on campus." We asked police about those concerns.

"When officers arrived on the scene we determined it was most appropriate not to lock it down," Marquez said. "We determined that it was safe. We had plenty of officers on the scene to surround this classroom. "

While no one was hurt in the incident, pellet guns are both dangerous and easy to get. We bought one at Walmart for $11. It's not only realistic, but it's also powerful enough to cause some damage.

"It can certainly post a risk and a danger to all the students, including you child if they bring it to school," Marquez said.

Some pellet guns are so realistic, they've sparked officer involved shootings. While this case turned out to be a false alarm, officials warn it should serve as a lesson to parents and their kids.

"If I could give a message to the parents, please parents speak to your children at home about the dangers of bringing plastic and real guns to school," Marquez said.