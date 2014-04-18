SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When the Padres take on the Cubs next month there will be some special kids on the field. The 2nd annual "4-H Day at the Padres" is May 25 and some of the proceeds from each ticket sale will benefit San Diego County 4-H.

San Diego County 4-H (501(3)c) is a group of more than 900 members across all geographic areas of the county. 4-H is a youth-led organization that provides a wide variety of enrichment activities, called projects, where youth learn vital skills to help them thrive and succeed.

Through projects the youth work with skilled adults using activities to learn about science, healthy living, leadership & speaking, and citizenship.

All 4-H programs are accessible and open to all youth. All of this depends on fundraising. 4-H raises funds from private sources to support the mission of the 4-H program: to engage youth in reaching their fullest potential while advancing the field of youth development.

The biggest fundraiser for San Diego County 4-H is "4-H Day at the Padres," on May 25, Padres vs Chicago Cubs.

Festivities start with a special Turf Talk at 10:30 a.m. with Padres Groundskeepers. First Pitch, 1:10 p.m., will be thrown out by one of our own San Diego 4-H youth.

4-H will have a booth on the Community Concourse where people can check out what 4-H offers and talk to some families involved in 4-H.

Tickets are available in three levels. Upper Level (section 321) ticket price is $12; Toyota Terrace (section 221-223) ticket price is $25; and Field Level (section 117) ticket price is $35.

Some of the proceeds from each ticket sale benefits San Diego County 4-H.

Tickets can be purchased from any San Diego County 4-H member or by emailing sd4hfundraising@gmail.com