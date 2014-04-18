Sleepy driver blamed for crash into garage

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Two people were injured Friday after an SUV slammed into a parked car in Nestor.

It happened in the 1300 block of New Chatel Drive. The collision sent a parked car into the garage of a house. A neighbor says she helped a Navy sailor get out of the driver's side, while a female passenger got out on her own. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel after working the night shift.

Neighbors say the house has been hit by cars before, and something needs to be done at that intersection.