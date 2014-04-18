Sheriff, deputies hatch Easter surprise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff, deputies hatch Easter surprise

Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Sheriff Bill Gore and friends are teaming up with the Easter Bunny for a surprise visit to Rady Children's Hospital.

The group will be hopping around, handing out hugs and Easter toys to the patients there as part of an annual tradition.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Alicia Summers has more on what they're hatching.

